Careers for Indigenous Australians

Why work with us?

We value the important contributions Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff make to our organisation.

In the following video, Gabrielle shares their experience working with Department of Veterans’ Affairs, including the benefits of working in a smaller Australian Public Service department and opportunities to do meaningful work.

Video transcript – DVA Graduate Program and the Indigenous Graduate Pathway

Pathways to employment with us

We have exciting career opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. The Department of Veterans’ Affairs operates in various locations and offers flexible workplace arrangements, enabling opportunities to balance the work you do and how you can do it.

Indigenous Skills Talent Acquisition Register (iSTAR)

Our pre-employment service, Indigenous Skills Talent Acquisition Register (iSTAR), makes it easier for you to work with us.

We support people on the register by:

letting you know about new vacancies that might be a good match for your skills, experience and qualifications

providing helpful information on the job selection process such as writing applications and interviewing.

Joining iSTAR

You can join iSTAR through our employment portal

Other pathways

You can also apply to work with us through:

Gurru Ngali Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Employment Strategy

In 2020 we released our Gurru Ngali Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Employment Strategy 2020–2024. The strategy supports building a culturally safe and inclusive workplace and increasing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff at each classification level and across all business areas.

For more information, please email indigenousemployment [at] dva.gov.au